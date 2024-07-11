Allen Media Group’s HBCU Go Set To Kick Off College Football Season

Allen Media Group’s HBCU Go said it will televise 26 college football games played by Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

HBCU Go will cover games played by members of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

“As we enter HBCU GO’s third football season, we are proud to showcase the very best HBCU matchups,” Byron Allen, founder. chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. “Now is the time for HBCUs, and HBCU GO is the true destination for coverage of Black college sports and culture.”

Games will be syndicated to broadcast stations in major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh and will appear nationally on AMG’s theGrio Television Network.

Select games will also appear on digital platforms including the HBCU Go mobile app and FAST channel, which are available on AMG’s free streaming platforms theGrio Gold and Local Now.

“HBCU GO is poised to deliver the most comprehensive HBCU football game coverage ever to our audience,” HBCU Go president Curtis Symonds said. “We have 26 exciting matchups on our slate this season, including the Southern Heritage Classic, six homecoming games and the CIAA Football Championship.”