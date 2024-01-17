Alex MacCallum Returns to CNN as EVP, Digital Products
Was general manager of short-lived CNN Plus service
Alex MacCallum is returning to CNN as worldwide executive VP of digital products and services.
MacCallum left CNN in 2022 after serving as global head of product and general manager of CNN Plus, the short-lived streaming service that was axed as then-CNN parent WarnerMedia was acquired by Discovery.
Most recently MacCallum was chief revenue officer for The Washington Post.
In her new role, she will oversee and spearhead CNN’s suite of digital products.
Before joining CNN originally, MacCallum was head of new products and ventures for The New York Times, where new CNN CEO Mark Thompson was CEO.
Athan Stephanopoulos, who had been CNN’s chief digital officer, left the company earlier this month.
