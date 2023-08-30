Former BBC, ‘N.Y. Times’ Head Mark Thompson Named Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide

Veteran news executive Mark Thompson was hired by Warner Bros. Discovery as chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide.

Thompson, former director general of the BBC and CEO of The New York Times Co., will report to David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Thompson is Zaslav’s second hire as head of CNN. The first was Chris Licht, who quickly flamed out after a tumultuous tenure.

CNN faces ratings challenges in its linear business and just announced a new lineup of programs and anchors. It is also just starting to move into the streaming world with CNN Max, which will be part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max direct-to-consumer service.

Also Read: For CNN, the Real Damage of the Chris Licht Era Was the 13 Wasted Months

“There isn’t a more experienced, respected or capable executive in the news business today than Mark, and we are thrilled to have him join our team and lead CNN Worldwide into the future,” said Zaslav. “Mark is a true innovator who has transformed for the digital age two of the world’s most respected news organizations. His strategic vision, track record in transformational leadership and sheer passion for news make him a formidable force for CNN and journalism at this pivotal time.”

CNN’s interim leadership team of Amy Entelis, executive VP, talent and content development; David Leavy, chief operating officer; Virginia Moseley, executive VP of editorial, CNN U.S., and Eric Sherling, executive of U.S. programming, will continue in their functional roles, reporting to Thompson, WBD said.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the chance to join CNN after years of watching it and competing against it with a mixture of admiration and envy,” Thompson said. “The world needs accurate, trustworthy news now more than ever and we’ve never had more ways of meeting that need at home and abroad. Where others see disruption, I see opportunity. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get down to work with my new colleagues to build a successful future for CNN.”