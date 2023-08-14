CNN Sets New Lineup With Abby Phillip at 10 p.m., Laura Coates at 11 p.m.

Struggling CNN announced a new programming lineup featuring Abby Phillip anchoring at 10 p.m. ET and Laura Coates at 11 p.m.

The previously announced King Charles, with Gayle King and Charles Barkley, will launch in the fall on Wednesdays.

Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace will be getting new weekend shows. Also getting new programs are Victor Blackwell, Pamela Brown and Manu Raju.

In the mornings, Kasie Hunt will anchor Early Start and Phil Mattingly will co-anchor CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow.

The changes follow the departure of CNN CEO Chris Licht, who was hired by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav when Discovery acquired CNN parent WarnerMedia.

Going into an election year, CNN’s ratings have been challenged and the cable network is struggling with cord-cutting and in search of a digital strategy.

MSNBC and Fox News Channel have also shuffled their lineups recently.

Phillip is anchor of CNN’s Inside Politics Sunday. Her new primetime show, CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip, will be anchored from New York.

Coates, the network’s chief legal analyst, will be based in Washington, D.C, with Laura Coates Live.

The new primetime shows will follow hours anchored by Erin Burnett at 7 p.m., Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m. and Kaitlan Collins at 9 p.m.

CNN said the new schedule will roll out “in the weeks ahead.”