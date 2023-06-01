David Leavy, Long-Time Aide To David Zaslav, Named CNN COO

CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht said that David Leavy, a long-time aide to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, has been appointed chief operating officer at CNN, a new post.

Warner Bros. Discovery acquired CNN when it bought WarnerMedia from AT&T last year and has made a number of changes in both the executive ranks and on-camera talent as it tried to shed the impression that it focused on opposing former President Donald Trump.

Leavy has been with Discovery for 23 years, most recently serving as chief corporate affairs officer for WBD. The company said he will retain public policy and social responsibility oversight on behalf of WBD.

“David’s deep operational experience, institutional knowledge and key industry relationships perfectly complements the strengths of our leadership team,” said Licht.

“He is a strategic, versatile and dynamic executive who will work with myself and the senior leadership team to help transform our business as we get the full programming slate on the air, build out our digital future and grow the CNN brand around the world,“ he said. “Everyone who works with David has seen how his energy, work ethic and collaborative style positively impacts an organization, and I can’t wait for him to join me and the CNN team.”