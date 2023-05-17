Kaitlan Collins Named Anchor for CNN’s 9 P.M. Hour

CNN named Kaitlan Collins to anchor the 9 p.m. hours of the news network’s ratings-challenged primetime lineup.

Collins has been an anchor of CNN’s morning show and recently moderated the network’s controversial town hall featuring former President Donald Trump.

“In her new program, officially launching later this summer, Kaitlan will showcase why she’s one of the top reporters and interviewers in the game,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said. “She is a smart and gifted journalist who we’ve all seen hold lawmakers and newsmakers accountable. She pushes politicians off their talking points, gets real answers — and as everyone who’s worked with her knows — breaks a lot of news.”

Licht said the new show would start in June.

“Every night, she’ll bring fresh reporting that adds new perspective to the biggest stories of the day,“ Licht said. “Kaitlan will expose uncovered angles and challenge conventional wisdom to make sure viewers are seeing a story from every side. When she doesn’t know the answer, she asks — and she won’t stop until she gets them.

“I know there will be a lot of interest in working with Kaitlan and this new show,“ he continued. “We will be reviewing internal candidates and opening up a nationwide search for an executive producer to work with our development team to build this program and help it take shape.”

CNN’s primetime has been in flux. Chris Cuomo who had the 9 p.m. slot was fired when the network discovered he’d been improperly advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Don Lemon, who had the 10 p.m. timeslot, was moved to the morning show last year, where he co-anchored with Collins, until he was dismissed last month.

Licht said Collins will transition off CNN This Morning, which will be led by Poppy Harlow alongside a rotation of CNN guest anchors.