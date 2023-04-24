Don Lemon ‘Terminated’ at CNN

Longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon is out at the network, Lemon confirmed on social media Monday.

Lemon, who worked at CNN for 17 years, most recently hosting the network's CNN This Morning show with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, said in a tweet that he was informed of his dismissal by his agent.

“I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon said in the tweet. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

On the CNN Communications (@CNNPR) Twitter account, the network said Lemon’s statement was “inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” another CNN Communications tweet said. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a statement that Lemon “will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years.”

In February 2023, Lemon was off the air following derogatory comments he made toward older women during a discussion about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Lemon’s departure comes on the heels of Fox News Channel’s decision to let go of popular primetime host Tucker Carlson.