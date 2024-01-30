‘A Hero’s Journey’ Looks at How ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Came To Be

A Hero’s Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a documentary about the series that debuted December 19, premieres on Disney Plus January 30. The film runs for 50 minutes and “gives viewers an exclusive look at the production of one of television’s hottest new shows,” according to the network.

Joel Edwards directs, and executive produces with Daniel Kiedis.

Rick Riordan wrote the books that spawned the scripted series. Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri are in the show’s cast.

Created by Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has its season finale January 30. There are eight episodes. Disney Plus said the pilot episode garnered more than 26 million views.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians sees Percy, and pals Annabeth and Grover, travel across the country in an effort to restore order at Mount Olympus and save the world. Riordan told B+C: “The series is definitely true to the books tonally. There’s a mix of humor and seriousness that is so important to engage viewers with. The more serious something is, the more you need comic relief to balance it out.”

Riordan, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström and Jet Wilkinson executive produced Percy Jackson and the Olympians, with Disney Branded Television and 20th Television producing.

Evolve Studios produced A Hero’s Journey.