Fates Roundup, Dec. 2, 2014

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

Evan Shapiro has been named executive VP, digital enterprises at NBCUniversal. Shapiro, who left his post as president of cable network Pivot in November, will report to NBCUniversal executive VP Cesar Conde. Before helping Pivot launch in 2013, Shapiro was president of AMC Networks’ IFC TV and Sundance Channel.

Marlynda Salas Lecate has joined Bellum Entertainment’s sales team, where she will work on the distribution of its current TV productions. Lecate, who has 25 years of industry experience, will work with Michael Howard in increasing distribution of the company’s two newest syndicated series.

Ken Ehrlich isn’t going anywhere, as the veteran music and television producer will remain producing the Grammy Awards for CBS through 2017, the Recording Academy announced Dec. 2. The ceremony’s 57th edition, which will air Feb. 8, 2015, will be Ehrlich’s 35th time in charge of the telecast.

Lionsgate announced Dec. 2 that it had signed Matt Kunitz to a multi-year deal. The unscripted producer will develop reality programming for the studio through his company Pulse Creative. Kunitz, the creator and executive producer of ABC’s Wipeout, also produced NBC’s Fear Factor and MTV’s The Real World.

Wiley Rein has welcomed Shawn Chang as of counsel in its Public Policy advocacy group ("of counsel" is applied to an attorney who does work for a firm but is neither a partner nor an associate). Chang was previously the chief communications and technology adviser to the Democratic Energy and Commerce Committee.

Ken Freedman will be the new VP and general manager at WCMH Columbus, beginning Jan. 1. Freedman, who had been VP and general manager at KWQC Davenport (Iowa), another Media General-owned NBC affiliate, is taking over for Dan Bradley, who is retiring. Freedman joined KWQC as general manager in 2011.

Sinclair Broadcast Group general manager Doug Gealy died at the age of 54. Sinclair did not specify a cause of death. Gealy, formerly the president, CEO, COO and co-founder of Acme Communications, became group manager of Sinclair in November 2013, heading several markets.

Management company colleen. has added John “Ping” Pingry to the agency’s roster. Ping has been DP on a number of advertising campaigns the last three years, including for brands like McDonalds, American Girl and Ziplock. colleen. was founded by agent, coach and business development consultant Colleen Dolan Vinetz.

Television and video marketing association PromaxBDA has appointed Steve Kazanjian as president and CEO. The group represents more than 10,000 companies. Kazanjian, who had been a board member previously, was also VP of global creative at consumer packaging company MWV.

Paul Briggs has been tapped as VP and general manager of WHBQ Memphis. Formerly WSOC Charlotte’s general sales manager, Briggs will take over for John Koski at the Memphis station, which was recently acquired by Cox, along with WFXT Boston, after swapping KTVU and KICU San Francisco-Oakland to Fox.

Susan Eid, DirecTV’s government and legal affairs executive, died Nov. 27 of cancer. Eid, who joined DirecTV in 2004, previously worked at the FCC as the top legal advisor to then chairman Michael Powell, now president of NCTA. She was an executive with Continental Cablevision from 1989-98.