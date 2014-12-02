Sinclair Group Manager Gealy Dies

Doug Gealy, group manager at Sinclair Broadcast Group, has died at the age of 54. The former president/CEO/COO and co-founder of Acme Communications, Gealy was named group manager at Sinclair, in charge of several markets, in November 2013.

“We are grieved and shocked at the sudden loss of one of our own,” commented David Amy, executive VP and chief operating officer of Sinclair. “Doug brought over 30 years of broadcast television experience to our company and we will miss his talent and leadership. He was a very dedicated husband and family man and deeply valued the friendships he had in our business and many will miss him greatly. We wish to express our condolences to his family in this time of sorrow.”

Sinclair did not specify a cause of death.

Prior to founding Acme, Gealy was executive VP of Benedek Broadcasting. His previous general manager positions included WCMH-WWHO Columbus and WHOI Peoria.