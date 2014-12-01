Kazanjian Named PromaxBDA CEO

Steve Kazanjian has been named president and CEO of television and video marketing association PromaxBDA. Kazanjian was previously a board member of the group, which represents more than 10,000 companies.

The brand marketing veteran was also the VP of global creative for consumer packaging company MWV, there focusing on platform innovation and product line positioning.

“Steve is an incredibly talented marketing executive who has been passionately involved with the organization for many years,” said Fox Television Group COO Joe Earley, a PromaxBDA board of directors co-chairman. “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to work with him and look forward to utilizing his expertise.”

“We are thrilled to have someone of Steve’s unmatched knowledge and leadership in this role,” said the association’s second board of directors co-chairman, NBC Television Network senior VP of affiliate marketing and development Scot Chastain. “We are confident that the PromaxBDA Board and, most importantly, our members will continue to thrive under his leadership as our association capitalizes on the incredible momentum we have built.”