Shawn Chang Joins Wiley Rein

Shawn Chang, former chief communications and technology adviser to the House Energy & Commerce Committee Democrats has joined Wiley Rein as of counsel in its Public Policy advocacy group ("of counsel" is applied to an attorney who does work for a firm but is neither a partner nor an associate).

Before becoming chief counsel, he was senior counsel to the Communications Subcommittee where he worked on broadband stimulus and digital TV legislation.

He was the full committee's lead staffer on spectrum, wireless, international telecom issues, including helping draft the legislation creating the FirstNet public safety network and the STELAR Act.

Before that he was a legislative assistant to then Representative now Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and former Rep. Diane Watson (D-Calif.).