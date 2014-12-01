Briggs Named WHBQ Memphis GM

Paul Briggs has been named VP and general manager of WHBQ Memphis. He was general sales manager of WSOC Charlotte and succeeds John Koski atop the newly acquired Memphis station.

"We are thrilled that we can tap such phenomenal internal talent like Paul for this important leadership position at one of our newest TV brands," said Cox Media Group (CMG) executive VP of television, Jane Williams. "Paul will play a pivotal role in leading the professionals at WHBQ-TV and to continue informing, inspiring, entertaining and improving the Memphis community."

In October, Cox and Fox Television Stations closed on their station swap, which put KTVU and KICU San Francisco-Oakland on the Fox side, and Fox stations WFXT Boston and WHBQ with Cox.

Briggs started his broadcast career in Rochester, NY, working as an account executive in radio at WCMF and in television at WROC.

"I am excited to be a part of Cox Media Group's growth in the Memphis broadcast market and to lead a team that is dedicated to providing outstanding news, information and entertainment to our viewers," said Briggs. "I also look forward to working with the talented sales team, led by Michelle Woods, delivering customized solutions and great results to our advertisers."