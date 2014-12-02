Ehrlich to Continue as Grammys Producer Through 2017

Ken Ehrlich will continue to produce the Grammy Awards for CBS through 2017, the Recording Academy said on Tuesday.

The 57th edition of the music kudosfest, which will air Feb. 8, 2015 will be the veteran music and TV producer’s 35th time helming the telecast. The deal with Ehrlich’s production company AEG Ehrlich Ventures also includes the annual holiday special A Very Grammy Christmas , this year airing on Friday, Dec. 5.

"I consider it an honor to have been associated with the Grammy Awards and CBS for so many years, and to be able to continue this relationship over the next three years," said Ehrlich. "I am proud of the standard of excellence that the Grammys have maintained over the years, and particularly proud of the audience successes and critical acclaim the show has garnered in the years since Neil Portnow, Leslie Moonves, Nina Tassler, Jack Sussman and I have become partners in presenting Music's Biggest Night.

Ehrlich has also produced six Emmy telecasts, most recently in 2013.