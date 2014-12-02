Ken Freedman Named WCMH Columbus GM

Ken Freedman, VP and general manager at KWQC Davenport (Iowa), has been named VP and general manager at WCMH Columbus. Both stations are Media General-owned NBC affiliates. He starts Jan. 1 and succeeds Dan Bradley, who is retiring. Freedman will work with Bradley in the interim.

“We are delighted to name such a talented and experienced broadcaster as Ken to be our new general manager at WCMH,” said Deborah A. McDermott, senior VP, broadcast markets for Media General. “Ken is a strong leader and great competitor. He has had much success in Davenport and is the right person to assume the leadership role at WCMH.”

Prior to joining KWQC as GM in 2011, Freedman was director of sales and marketing at KGW Portland since 2006. Before that, he was VP/general sales manager at KSTU Salt Lake City since 2003.

"This is a very exciting time in our industry,” said Freedman. “It will be an honor to work with the talented team of broadcast and digital media professionals at WCMH. Our mission will be to serve our viewers and grow the station’s brand on all platforms.”

Columbus is DMA No. 32.