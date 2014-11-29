DirecTV Exec Susan Eid Dies

Susan Eid, longtime top government and legal affairs executive at DirecTV, died Nov. 27 of cancer.



Eid joined DirecTV in 2004 from the FCC, where she was a top legal advisor to then FCC chairman Michael Powell, now president of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.



"All of us at DIRECTV were deeply saddened to learn about the passing of our dear friend and colleague Susan Eid," said Michael White, chairman, president and CEO of DirecTV. "As the head of our Government and Regulatory Affairs department for the past 10 years, she earned the respect and admiration of all with her intelligence, integrity and great sense of humor. She was the rare executive who was well-respected on both sides of the aisle and knew how to work with all to get things done.

"Susan was extremely passionate about DIRECTV and brought grace and class to our executive team. But mostly, we will miss her warmth, wisdom and generosity of spirit that touched everyone who worked with her. Our deepest sympathies go out to her parents and her sister."



From 2000 to 2003 Eid served as a senior public policy adviser to Powell on media issues--broadcasting cable, and broadband. Before that she was VP of MediaOne, overseeing its Washington office. She was an executive with Continental Cablevision from 1989 to 1998. Eid was also onetime member of the Media Insitute board of trustees.



"I think she is one of the most phenomenal public servants I have ever had the pleasure of working with, an extraordinary intellect," Powell said when Eid left in July 2003.

"Susan Eid was a superb advisor during my tenure as Chairman of the FCC," Powell told B&C/MultiChannel News. "She was that rare individual who brought intellect, tenacity and perseverance to her work, but combined it with a warmth and grace that was infectious. She earned the highest respect from everyone who worked with her. More meaningfully, she showed me the joy of friendship and deepened my understanding and admiration of true courage. I will miss her every day."

There will be a private service for Eid in Worcester, Mass. Survivors include a sister, Cindy.

Donations can be made to the MGH Cancer Center (in the memo line write Susan M. Eid/Dr. Beverly Moy or Dr. Dejan Juric, Breast Cancer Research Fund)--both doctors treated Eid--at:



MGH Cancer Center

Attn: Karen Wallace

55 Fruit Street, Yawkey 9A

Boston, MA 02114.