Lionsgate Signs Unscripted Producer Matt Kunitz

Lionsgate has signed unscripted producer Matt Kunitz to a multi-year deal, the studio announced Tuesday. Under the agreement, Kunitz will develop reality programming for Lionsgate through his company Pulse Creative.

Kunitz is the creator and executive producer of Wipeout, which finished its seventh season on ABC this summer. He has also served as a producer on NBC’s Fear Factor and MTV’s The Real World.

“Matt is a powerhouse producer who knows what it takes to create reality hits with worldwide appeal,” said Lionsgate television group chairman Kevin Beggs. “Building our brand in this arena continues to be a priority for Lionsgate and we’re delighted to be in business with him.”