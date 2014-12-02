Shapiro Joins NBCU in Digital Role

Evan Shapiro, former president of cable network Pivot, is joining NBCUniversal as executive VP, digital enterprises. He will report to NBCUniversal executive VP Cesar Conde.

Shapiro left Pivot in November. He joined parent company Participant Media in 2012, and was Pivot’s founding president when the network launched the following year. He was succeeded at Pivot by Kent Rees, who had previously served as the network’s executive VP of marketing.

Prior to heading Pivot, Shapiro had been president of AMC Networks’ IFC TV and Sundance Channel.

According to a statement from NBCUniversal, Shapiro will work on “the company-wide strategic development of digital opportunities to reach emerging audiences, including alternative platforms and direct to consumer distribution models” in his new role.

“Evan brings a robust understanding of emerging media trends and extensive experience programming for the millennial audience to NBCUniversal,” Conde said. “He’s a seasoned strategic thinker with a strong track record of programming, production and digital marketing successes. His leadership will be a key asset as we continue to navigate the evolving marketplace.”

Shapiro will officially join NBCUniversal Dec. 8