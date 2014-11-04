Evan Shapiro Departing Pivot

Kent Rees has been named general manager of cable network Pivot. Evan Shapiro, Pivot's outgoing president is, according to the network, leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Rees had previously served as the network’s executive VP of marketing, scheduling and operations. In his new role, he will report to Jim Berk, CEO of Pivot parent company Participant Media.

“Pivot is a growing network with a strong pipeline of original content and has expanded carriage to over 47 million homes,” Berk said. “During this time, Kent played an integral role in establishing the Pivot brand and managing overall channel operations. He and his management team are well positioned to further the network’s reach and impact. We thank Evan for helping to build Pivot into the successful network that it is today. We wish him the best.”

Shapiro joined Participant Media in 2012 from AMC Networks, where he served as president of IFC and Sundance channel. Pivot launched under his leadership in 2013. The network won a Creative Arts Emmy in August for original series HitRECord on TV.

Prior to joining Pivot, Rees served as senior VP of marketing at IFC. Previous stints include Rainbow Media Holdings and VH1.