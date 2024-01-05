WSB Atlanta GM Ray Carter Will Retire at End of March

WSB Atlanta VP and general manager Ray Carter is set to retire effective March 31, station owner Cox Media Group announced.

He was named GM of the iconic station, an ABC affiliate, in 2019. He began his TV career 40 years ago, working as a producer, reporter, anchor and news director before serving as GM for CMG-owned WPXI Pittsburgh, beginning in 2001.

He was a regional VP for Cox Media Group, overseeing five stations, before becoming GM at WSB.

Also Read: Local News Close-Up: Hotlanta Still Simmering

After leaving the station, Carter will lead the California Modesto Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Ray is one of the most impactful leaders in our industry,“ CMG CEO Dan York said. He brought an overwhelmingly positive energy to our business and deep passion for people and community he serves. At the same time, he’s been an advocate for the value of local news and investigative journalism and the important impact of local broadcasting.”

Under Carter, WSB staffers last year packed nearly 40,000 pounds of food and prepared more than 32,000 meals during the MLK Day of Service, one of a number of community initiatives.

“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish as a team and the difference we’ve made for those we serve in and around our communities,” Carter said. “And let me be clear — this was absolutely always a team effort and a testament to what a group of people can do when they are focused on a shared purpose and reason for serving.”

Carter started his TV career as assistant promotions director at KBYU Provo, Utah, in 1983.