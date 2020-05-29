Ex-AT&T Exec York Named CEO of Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group named former AT&T and DirecTV executive Dan York as its new president and CEO.

York had been senior executive VP and chief content officer of AT&T and its DirecTV unit. He succeeds Kim Guthrie, who resigned earlier this month .

“I’m excited to welcome Dan as the President and CEO of Cox Media Group,” said David Sambur, co-lead partner of private equity at Apollo Global Management. “He has an outstanding record of leadership in this industry, and of operating efficiently, creating strategic vision, and inspiring organizations to innovate and grow.”

Apollo bought the Cox stations last year.

Steve Pruett will continue to serve as executive chairman of CMG.

Before joining AT&T, York was senior VP of programming and development at In Demand Networks, a joint venture of Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Cable. He started his career at HBO.

“I am excited to lead Cox Media Group, a company that has the most talented team and leadership in the industry. I have always admired and respected the unparalleled quality of CMG’s 90+ TV and radio stations, digital and advertising platforms, and the company’s unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity,” York said. “The past few months have underscored that there is no substitute for the most important and valuable content in the ecosystem, market-leading local news and entertainment. I look forward to working with the Board and the CMG team as we continue to enhance our partnerships with our advertisers, content providers and distribution outlets to best serve our communities and millions of viewers and listeners.”