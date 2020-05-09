CEO Guthrie Leaving Post at Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group said that CEO Kim Guthrie has decided to leave the broadcaster.

Kim Guthrie (Image credit: Cox Media Group)

Cox Media Group is owned by Apollo Global Management, which acquired the Cox stations last year.

Steve Pruett, executive chairman of CMG, will serve as interim CEO until a permanent CEO is appointed, the company said.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank Kim for her decades of service to Cox Media Group and her leadership during the Company’s transition to new ownership. She has been instrumental in positioning CMG for future success as an industry-leading media company,” said Pruett.

Guthrie had been with Cox for more than 20 years. She will work with Pruett on an orderly transition.

“We have built a strong foundation for future growth, including an exceptional senior management team, a successful carveout from Cox Enterprises, and deep, long-term relationships with our communities, customers and partners,” said Guthrie. “I have full confidence in this great team at CMG and I look forward to watching CMG’s future achievements.”