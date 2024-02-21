WJAR Plans To Celebrate 75 Years On The Air

WJAR Providence, the first TV station in Rhode Island, is celebrating 75 years on the air this year.

The Sinclair-owned station signed on July 10, 1949, broadcasting a Boston Red Sox-Philadelphia Athletics baseball game. Leading up to the anniversary, the station will run historic vignettes in all dayparts.

WJAR will mark its anniversary with a special on July 10 hosted by Patrice Wood, Gene Valicenti and Dan Jaehnig.

“We stand on the shoulders of some tall people who built the heritage of WJAR when local TV was new,“ VP and general manager Vic Vetters said. “It’s a heritage made of trust and localism. Today, our mission is understanding the needs of the next generation of New Englanders with content they want and need anytime, anywhere they Turnto10.”

The station has set up a website about its history, featuring photos, logos and videos.

WJAR says it consistently ranks No. 1 in the market and produces 42.5 hours of local news each week, plus a 30-minute public affairs program.