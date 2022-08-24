WJAR Providence Adds 4 P.M. News

WJAR Providence will launch a 4 p.m. news Tuesday, September 6. The hour-long newscast replaces Ellen.

NBC 10 News at 4 will be anchored by Tamara Sacharczyk, who is joined by breaking news anchor Leanna Faulk and chief meteorologist Mark Searles. The telecast will also feature segments from political anchor Gene Valicenti, consumer advocate Emily Volz and health reporter Barbara Morse.

The Sinclair station is the NBC affiliate in DMA No. 52.

“We are thrilled to bring WJAR’s top-rated news and talent to 4 p.m. With more families working from home and keeping non-traditional schedules, we are adapting to meet their needs,” said Scott Isaacs, WJAR news director. “The 4 p.m. newscast will bring them the latest breaking news, weather and traffic, plus we’ll help viewers save money, live healthier and know what’s going on in our community.”

Sacharczyk does the On Your Dime reports at WJAR. Faulk joins NBC 10 from KRNV Reno.

“The show will feature I-Team reporters going ‘Inside the Investigation,’ along with interactive segments designed to let viewers take part in the day’s news coverage,” Isaacs added. ■