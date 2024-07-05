Wimbledon Tournament Coverage: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (July 7-8)

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will be in tennis action at Wimbledon on ESPN and ABC this weekend.

Wimbledon coverage highlights a tepid lineup of live TV sports events scheduled for the July 4 holiday weekend.

ESPN and ABC will cover the sweet 16 round of England’s Grand Slam tennis tournamen live throughout the weekend. Women’s top-ranked player Iga Swiatek and men’s No. 1-ranked player Jannik Sinner remain alive in the tournament.

CBS on Saturday will televise the New York Liberty-Indiana Fever WNBA basketball game, while on Sunday ESPN will air the Dallas Wings-Las Vegas Aces matchup. In the National Women’s Soccer League, Ion on Saturday will televise the Orlando Pride-Kansas City Current and Gotham FC-Angel City FC matches and ESPN will air the Houston Dash-Chicago Red Stars match.

In the boxing ring, ESPN on Saturday will televise the Shakur Stevenson-Artmen Harutyunyan match for Stevenson’s WBC lightweight title. On the racetrack, NBC on Saturday will televise the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Loop 110 race, while on Sunday ESPN will air the British Grand Prix and NBC will televise the IndyCar Honda Indy 200 and NASCAR Cup Grant Park 165 races.

Turning to Major League Baseball, The Roku Channel will stream Sunday morning’s Arizona Diamondbacks-San Diego Padres game while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game will feature AL East archrivals the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.