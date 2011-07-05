ESPN Acquires Exclusive Wimbledon TV Rights

ESPN has signed a 12-year deal for the exclusive live U.S.

television rights to the Wimbledon tennis championships starting in 2012, the

network announced Tuesday.

The agreement ends NBC Sports' 43-year tradition of carrying

the Wimbledon Singles Finals with the network's branded "Breakfast at

Wimbledon" weekend. NBC had come under fire in the past for its decision to air

many matches on tape delay.

A desire for live coverage, as well as wanting a single U.S.

network partner for the duration of the two-week tournament were both factors

in ESPN's winning bid for the Wimbledon's U.S. television rights, according to

Ian Ritchie, chief executive of the All England Club.

"I'm sure tape delay has its place," Ritchie said on a media

conference call Tuesday. "But in my mind, live is preeminent." He acknowledged

that the All England Club had conversations with NBC about the issue of live

coverage in the past.

Under the new agreement, ESPN will air all of its Wimbledon

matches live on an array of platforms, including simultaneous live coverage on

ESPN and ESPN2 during the second week's Round of 16 and quarterfinals. ESPN

will carry the semifinals and finals.

ESPN will rebroadcast the finals on ABC (which is also owned

by The Walt Disney Company), but no matches will be shown live on broadcast

under the agreement. Instead, ABC will be used more to tease ESPN's Wimbledon

coverage, with a three-hour highlights show airing on the middle Sunday of the

tournament.

"We think that's a great way to use the broadcast platform

to make people aware of" what's happened and what's coming up," said John

Skipper, ESPN executive VP of content. We value that, but we were always pretty

consistent that we were looking to get the championships of the Championships

on ESPN."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Ritchie went out

of his way to say that they looked carefully at all factors, not just financial

bids. "Money is only one [factor], but by no means the preeminent one," he said

on a media conference call Tuesday.

ESPN has been a nine-year partner of the All England Club,

airing approximately 100 hours of Wimbledon TV coverage annually, primarily on

weekdays, as well as 650 hours on ESPN3.com. Through 2023, ESPN will increase

its television schedule to more than 140 hours and 750 hours on ESPN3.com.

As for the on-air team that will cover Wimbledon, ESPN said

it is happy with its current talent but is always looking to supplement with

new additions, in reference to a question about John McEnroe, who lead coverage

for NBC and who already works with ESPN for its coverage of the U.S. Open. "We've

expressed to John before that we would love to expand our relationship with him

- but I'm not announcing anything," Skipper said.

News of the deal was first reported over the weekend by The Sports Business Journal.