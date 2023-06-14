Wells Fargo Named Preferred Credit Card for Shopping on NBCU Shows Including ‘Project Runway’

NBCUniversal said Wells Fargo credit cards are being integrated into its shoppable-TV features on shows including Project Runway, Today’s “Jill’s Steal and Deals” and Shark Tank on CNBC.

Wells Fargo has been named the preferred financial partner for NBCU Checkout, and the bank’s customers will get exclusive benefits when they make purchases on the NBCU TV commerce platform.

Wells Fargo is also sponsoring NBCU content.

“For years, NBCUniversal and Wells Fargo have been working in parallel paths to create the best commerce experience for consumers. This partnership brings together two industries with one vision,“ NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships global chief marketing officer josh Feldman said. “And we’re thrilled to continue our strides in blending premium content with innovative commerce in partnership with Wells Fargo, helping fans everywhere leverage the unique benefits only NBCUniversal’s One Platform can offer.”

Starting Wednesday during the season premiere of Project Runway, viewers will be able to buy hair care products and designer looks from the show via NBCU Must Shop TV ads. Viewers can scan an on-screen QR code to connect to a microsite where they can buy featured products.

Wells Fargo cardholders will have early access to items being promoted on “Jill's Steals and Deals” segments on Today. They will also get special offers to buy items from diverse owners pitching the sharks on Shark Tank, starting in September during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“As we continue to invest in delivering a best-in-class payments experience for our customers, we are excited to expand our commerce solutions through high-value partnerships like NBCUniversal,” Krista Phillips, executive VP, head of consumer credit cards and marketing at Wells Fargo, said. “Thoughtfully developing partnerships is a key component of our business strategy, and we look forward to delivering more simplicity and value to our customers through this new offering.”