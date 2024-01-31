Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Rolls in Primetime, Total Day

Fox News' coverage of the New Hampshire Primary helped the news channel sweep both the cable primetime and total day charts for the last week of January.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers for the week of January 22-29, topping MSNBC's 1.2 million viewers and HGTV's 891,000 watchers, according to Nielsen numbers provided by Fox News. The new network's win was aided by its January 23 coverage of the New Hampshire Primary, which averaged 3.3 million viewers from 8 pm to 11 pm.

ESPN finished fourth for the week with 766,000 viewers, followed by History with 750,000. Hallmark Channel was sixth with 743,000, followed by TBS (725,000), Discovery Channel (619,000), TNT (618,000) and CNN (607,000).

Fox News posted its third-straight win in total day with 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (825,000), ESPN (510,000), CNN (458,000) and HGTV (454,000), according to Nielsen.