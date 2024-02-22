Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Holds Off TNT for Primetime Win
TNT's NBA All-Star Game coverage propels network to second-place finish
TNT's strong ratings performance for its NBA All-Star Game coverage wasn't enough to knock Fox News out of first place in primetime last week.
Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers for the week of February 12-18 to top the cable primetime ratings chart for the fifth straight week, according to Nielsen figures supplied by Fox News.
TNT, which drew more than 4 million viewers for its live coverage of the February 18 NBA All-Star Game, averaged 1.6 million viewers to finish in second place, followed by MSNBC with 1.4 million viewers and ESPN with 861,000 watchers.
HGTV was fifth with 791,000 viewers, followed by TBS (735,000 viewers), History (718,000), CNN (677,000), Hallmark Channel (613,000), and INSP (611,000).
Fox News topped the total day chart for the sixth straight week with 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (949,000), CNN (549,000), ESPN (460,000) and TNT (434,000), according to Nielsen.
