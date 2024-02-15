Record-Setting Super Bowl Helps TNT Sports Sell Out NBA All-Star Ads

Jason Tatum shoots against LeBron James during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Commercial inventory for TNT Sports’ coverage of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend is virtually sold out, adding momentum after Sunday’s record-setting Super Bowl.

Advertisers who spent big to create Super Bowl campaigns are using All-Star Weekend as a high-profile opportunity to extend those efforts, Jon Diament, executive VP, ad sales at TNT Sports parent Warner Bros. Discovery, told Broadcasting+Cable.

“On the heels of a record-breaking Super Bowl, we think that this should be a record-breaking All-Star weekend,” Diament said.

Despite a 27% drop in viewership for last season to 4.59 million, NBA sales were up during the upfront and the scatter market for sports has been healthy, he said. “That all adds up to being sold out completely for Saturday and virtually sold out for Sunday.”

Prices for ads are up, but the increases didn’t reach the double digit range.

Advertisers in the soda, beer, auto, insurance and entertainment categories are the top spenders in the year’s All Stars, and betting continues as a healthy category.

Jon Diament (Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

“Live sports continue to be highly sought after by sponsor and we’re sold out. These advertisers don’t want to run a commercial. They want to activate throughout the whole weekend, whether it’s through events, or social media or creative opportunities like on-court signage or being affiliated with athletes to take advantage of these cultural moments.’

Over the weekend, TNT Sports will air All-Star events on TNT, alternate telecasts on truTV, and digital and streaming content on Bleacher Report and B/R Sports on Max.

On Friday trading card company Panini sponsors the Rising Stars game. A post game show will be presented by Kia.

State Farm presents All-Star Saturday Night, with AT&T sponsoring the Slam Dunk Challenge, Kia presenting the All Star Skills Challenge and Starry owning the 3-point challenge.

AT&T will also be sponsoring the Shaq cam, which will capture the reactions of Inside the NBA’s Shaquille O’Neal during the dunk contest.

The dunk content will also have a live stream on the B/R app and YouTube page. A camera will follow O’Neal as he moves around the court in between dunks.

State Farm will sponsor a live taping in Indianapolis of Taylor Rooks X with guest Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers.

State Farm also sponsors a Roadshow Obstacle course that uses the insurance company’s jingle as the timer for events that include dribbling, passing and shooting.

Retailer JD Sports is sponsoring posts on B/R Kicks and House of Highlights showing player fashion as they arrive for All Star Weekend.

American Express will sponsor The All-Star Game Show Presented By American Express, a Family Feud-style trivia program that will see if NBA players know what fans think.

On Saturday, WBD’s truTV will air an alternate telecast sponsored by NIke’s Jordan Brand that will feature Jason Tatum and Carmelo Anthony.

During the All-Star Game itself on Sunday, truTV and B/R on Max will have another alternate telecast presented by Jordan Brand. It will be hosted by Taylor Rooks with Draymond Green and Charles Barkley. Jamal Crawford will also contribute as a sideline reporter.

The main telecast of the game is presented by Kia. The game will be preceded by a two-hour NBA All-Star Tip-Off presented by CarMax on TNT, TBS, truTV and B/R Sports on Max, featuring the Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Barkley, O’Neal, and Kenny Smith.