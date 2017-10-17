NBA and Kia Motors Signs Long-Term Sponsorship Deal

The National Basketball Association said it signed a new multiyear extension of its marketing and sponsorship deal with Kia Motors.

Kia will continue as the official automotive sponsor of the NBA, WNBA and the NBA G League. It will also become more involved with the NBA Draft and remain title partner of events including Kia NBA Tip-Off, Kia NBA All-Star MVP and the Kia NBA awards including MVP, defensive player of the year, most improved player sixth man and rookie of the year.

Kia will also be upgrading its Top Plays platform and will resume its #KiaWhoYaGot sweepstakes.

“The partnership between the NBA and Kia has been pivotal in increasing brand and consumer awareness and an uptick in consideration of the Kia brand, and we are excited to extend our partnership and continue connecting with the league and its passionate fans,” said Saad Chehab, Vice President of Marketing Communications, Kia Motors America. “Both Kia and the NBA have a broad appeal across a large segment of the consumer public and through this partnership we hope to keep Kia top-of-mind among the confident, independent NBA fans and drive them, literally to Kia’s showrooms.”

Kia has partnerships with 11 NBA teams: the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

“Kia has been deeply integrated into the year-round NBA experience since becoming a partner in 2008,” said Kerry Tatlock, NBA Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “We’re excited to continue to grow the partnership by building upon all of the engagement programs that connect Kia with the diverse fans across the league’s channels.”