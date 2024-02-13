Nielsen Puts Super Bowl Viewership at 123.7 Million

An estimated 123.7 million viewers tuned into the Super Bowl, up 7.4% from last year, making it the largest TV audience ever, Nielsen said Tuesday.

The Nielsen stats include viewing on traditional and Spanish-language TV, digital viewing, out of home and viewing on MVPD and vMVPDs, Paramount Plus and digital properties owned by CBS Sports, Univision and the NFL, including NFL Plus.

Nielsen said 120.3 million viewers watched the game on CBS. Another 2.3 million watched in Spanish on Univision and 1.2 million chose to watch the Slime-friendly kids-geared telecast on Nickelodeon and Nick at Nite.

Yesterday, based on Nielsen fast national numbers and data from Adobe Analytics, CBS said 123.4 million people watched the Super Bowl.

Nielsen rival iSpot.tv pegged the Super Bowl audience at 126.6 million viewers.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers had a household rating of 34.5 and a combined share of 83%

“We are excited to work with the NFL, CBS, Paramount Plus, Nickelodeon and Univision to capture the full breadth of audience engagement for this record breaking Super Bowl,” Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao said. “No matter how or where viewers watch the game — at home with family and friends, at a bar or streaming —Nielsen has the advanced measurement capabilities to capture the audience for the biggest TV event of the year.”