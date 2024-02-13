CBS Claims Super Bowl Was Most Watched Telecast Ever With 123.4 Million Viewers

Pat Mahomes of the Chiefs celebrates another Super Bowl victory

CBS said its coverage of Super Bowl LVIII was the most watched telecast in history with total audience delivery of up 7% to 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms, based on fast national figures from Nielsen and data from Adobe Analytics.

About 202.4 million viewers watched all or part of the game, up 10% from last year.

There were 120 million viewers on CBS, the largest audience ever for a single network, CBS said.

Paramount Plus also had a record setting audience, establishing a record for the most-streamed Super Bowl in history. CBS did not say how many people streamed the game.

Earlier, Nielsen rival iSpot.tv reported that 126.6 million people watched the Super Bowl, up 10.9% from last year.

Final Nielsen numbers are expected Tuesday.