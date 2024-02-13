CBS Claims Super Bowl Was Most Watched Telecast Ever With 123.4 Million Viewers
Streaming sets record on Paramount Plus
CBS said its coverage of Super Bowl LVIII was the most watched telecast in history with total audience delivery of up 7% to 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms, based on fast national figures from Nielsen and data from Adobe Analytics.
About 202.4 million viewers watched all or part of the game, up 10% from last year.
There were 120 million viewers on CBS, the largest audience ever for a single network, CBS said.
Paramount Plus also had a record setting audience, establishing a record for the most-streamed Super Bowl in history. CBS did not say how many people streamed the game.
Earlier, Nielsen rival iSpot.tv reported that 126.6 million people watched the Super Bowl, up 10.9% from last year.
Final Nielsen numbers are expected Tuesday.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.