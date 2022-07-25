NFL Plus Launches, Making Some Games Available on Mobile Devices

The National Football League said it launched NFL Plus, its video streaming service that will provide live out-of-market preseason games and live local and primetime games on mobile devices including phones and tablets.

The NFL continues to negotiate to find a buyer for its Sunday Ticket out-market TV package.

NFL Plus will feature live streaming video of out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games. It will also have live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on demand and content from the NFL Films archive.

NFL Plus is available in the NFL App for $4.99 a month or $39.99 a year. The league is also offering NFL Plus Premium for $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year, which also offers full and condensed game replays and the All 22 Coaches Film.

Verizon Wireless had offered a mobile streaming service last season. NFL Game Pass, the league’s earlier direct-to-consumer offering, will no longer be offered in the U.S.

“Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL Plus,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL Plus and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games.” ■