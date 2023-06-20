WAGA Atlanta Inks Deal With University of Georgia Sports

WAGA Atlanta, known as Fox 5, and the University of Georgia Athletic Association have formed a partnership, making Fox 5 the “Home of the Bulldogs,” according to the Fox-owned station. Fox 5 will produce hours of UGA sports-related programming each week during the football season, with additional specials and shows throughout the year.

Fox 5 Sports anchor D.J. Shockley, a former quarterback at Georgia, will lead the station’s coverage of the Bulldogs as host of weekly and postgame shows, as well as specials. Two other UGA graduates, chief meteorologist David Chandley and Good Day Atlanta meteorologist Joanne Feldman, will provide viewers with game-day weather updates on WAGA and with an appearance on the Sanford Stadium video board prior to each game.

“We are proud to partner with the University of Georgia to become north Georgia’s primary and leading source for news and information about the Bulldogs,” WAGA senior VP and general manager Bill Schneider said. “Fox 5 is fortunate to have a number of UGA alumni in our newsroom who can share their unique perspectives on the exclusive, premium content we will provide to our viewers and digital followers. We can’t wait to tap into the collective creativity of the UGA and Fox 5 teams and further explore the boundless possibilities of this partnership.”

Coverage will include Saturday morning show Bulldogs Now, which debuts this summer; Bulldogs Final, airing after games; Kirby Smart All Access, a Monday-night show during the season; and Georgia All-Access specials.

Kirby Smart is the Georgia football coach. The team won national championships in 2021 and 2022.

“Georgia Athletics is thrilled to partner with Fox 5 Atlanta to tell the unique stories of our student-athletes, coaches and teams,” UGA J. Reid Parker director of athletics Josh Brooks said. “With increased programming, including during prime hours, this partnership will further enhance the visibility of our 21 athletic programs as we showcase the many positive things our student-athletes are doing each and every day. It’s also special to have one of our own in D.J. Shockley deeply involved in telling these stories. We want to thank everyone at Fox 5 for making this happen.”

Shockley was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2006 after graduating from the University of Georgia. He spent four years in the NFL and joined WAGA in 2021.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to partner with an amazing institution that holds a special place in my heart,” he said. “The combination of Fox 5 and UGA brings two dynamic brands together to promote the best there is within our great state. We cannot wait to bring you the best content that highlights the Dawgs and Fox 5 for many years to come!”