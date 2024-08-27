Bill Anderson, KRQE Albuquerque General Manager, Has Died

Bill Anderson, VP and general manager at KRQE Albuquerque, passed away on August 26. His age and cause of death were not available at presstime.

He was named KRQE general manager in 1999.

“Bill had an immense impact on TV broadcasting, this community, everyone he worked with, and his family,” said anchor Jessica Garate in a news segment. “He was truly a one-of-a-kind boss, mentor, friend, father and husband.”

Anderson’s television career began with a marketing internship at WITI Milwaukee in 1979.

“He knew all the departments. He knew intimately what makes a television station work,” said Dick Knipfing, former KRQE anchor, on KRQE.com.

In 1993, Anderson won an Emmy for creating “Flood Aid,” a national telethon that raised more than $8 million for flood victims in Iowa. After joining KRQE, he created KRQE Cares, which helps needy children with donations of shoes, food and books.

Anderson was married to Debbie for more than 40 years. They raised three children, and had five grandchildren.

Nexstar owns KRQE, a CBS affiliate. The KRQE Media Group includes KRQE/KREZ/KBIM, Fox New Mexico, New Mexico CW and MY50TV, the latter two owned by Mission Broadcasting.