Mike Carr Named President/GM of KTRK Houston

Mike Carr has been named president and general manager of KTRK Houston. He comes from KFSN Fresno, where he has been president and general manager. He succeeds Wendy Granato atop KTRK, with Granato taking on the president/GM role at KABC Los Angeles.

KTRK and KFSN are part of ABC Owned Television Stations, as is KABC.

“Mike is an exceptional leader who regularly outdelivers both in terms of ratings and the ability to produce high-quality, high-impact news programming,” ABC Owned Television Stations president Chad Matthews said. “He always steps up to the plate and has been a true asset to the broader stations team. I know his passion and enthusiasm for delivering best-in-class news experiences, as well as his laser-focused, thoughtful and strategic approach to growth and ratings success, will be a huge asset at KTRK.”

Carr was the news director at KFSN before he was named general manager in 2020. He started at the station as an intern and moved up to assignment editor, producer and executive producer prior to news director. He has also worked in newsrooms in San Francisco and Sacramento.

“The team at KTRK is among the best of the best,” Carr said. “California and Texas share some of the same environmental concerns like extreme heat, drought and wildfires, so I’ve worked closely with them over the years and admire their dedication to innovation, commitment to authentic storytelling and focus on getting the facts and telling the stories that will matter most in viewers’ lives. Together, I know we will continue ABC13’s dominance on both broadcast and digital platforms while identifying new and exciting opportunities.”

Carr is also the co-lead of the ABC station group’s Race and Culture team, including helping to oversee the ABC News Storytellers Summit each year in partnership with ABC News.

Carr has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and journalism from California State University, where he played football. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.