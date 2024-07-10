Wendy Granato Named President and GM of KABC Los Angeles

Wendy Granato, president and general manager of KTRK Houston, has been named to the same position at KABC Los Angeles. Cheryl Fair retired from the KABC GM post in March.

“Wendy is a true innovator, long championing modernization in the newsroom with a laser focus on how best to optimize programming across platforms,” Chad Matthews, ABC Owned Television Stations president, said. “She is also keenly aware of what is important to viewers and is resolute in her commitment to impactful, high-quality journalism. I know she will put her trademark tenacity, passion for problem-solving and creative thinking to work to ensure that KABC continues to be the market leader in Los Angeles.”

Also part of the ABC group, KTRK is known as ABC13. As general manager, Granato spearheaded the launch of the station’s 24/7 news stream. She has led the station through numerous weather emergencies, including Hurricane Beryl in recent days, along with the border crisis, the Santa Fe and Uvalde school shootings, and the Astro World concert tragedy.

“I’ve had ample opportunities over the years to collaborate with the KABC team,“ Granato said. “They are among the most pioneering and innovative storytellers in the business, and I’m very much looking forward to leading this remarkable team. I’m particularly impressed with their forward-thinking approach to breaking news and how best to elevate it across myriad platforms. I look forward to working closely with community leaders across the city to amplify stories and organizations that make a difference in the lives of Los Angeles viewers. And I cannot wait to immerse myself in all things SoCal!”

Matthews will oversee management at KTRK until a new general manager is named.

Prior to becoming general manager at ABC13, Granato was the station’s VP of news for five years. Before that, she was executive producer of special projects and executive producer of the daily talk show Debra Duncan.

Granato was previously the news director at KNWS Houston. Earlier, she was a reporter and anchor at KATC Lafayette, Louisiana.

Granato is a founding director of OTV University, an educational program for all eight ABC Owned Television Stations.

“On a personal note, it’s such an honor to step into the shoes of the great Cheryl Fair, who is such an inspiration to so many of us in the industry,” she said. “I’m incredibly fortunate to have worked alongside her during her tenure and to continue to call her my friend.”