ABC Owned Stations Launches Local Streaming Channels

ABC Owned Television Stations has launched 24/7 live, local streaming channels for the group, which includes WABC New York, KABC Los Angeles, WPVI Philadelphia, WLS Chicago, KTRK Houston, KGO San Francisco, WTVD Raleigh-Durham and KFSN Fresno. The streaming channels feature “24/7 local news coverage, breaking news, weather forecasts, feel-good stories from ABC’s award-winning Localish, and exclusive premium content available free on their websites and streaming channels,” according to the group.

“We are the trusted market leader in local news on linear, digital and social media, with stations that are the most watched in their regions, and I am incredibly pleased to offer the communities we serve their favorite local news at their fingertips 24/7,” said Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned Television Stations. “We pride ourselves on listening to our audiences and delivering what they want in the most well-thought-out and impactful way. The launch of our 24/7 live and local streaming channels answers the call of our audiences who want more options and ways to view their favorite news and shows. The streaming experience our audiences will have is solely due to the incredible teams across our station group who worked tirelessly to deliver a streaming channel network we can now proudly share.”

Matthews was upped from WABC president/general manager to group president last week.

WABC New York/ABC7 launched with a 6:30 p.m. newscast, anchored by Bill Ritter and Sade Baderinwa, and the premiere of Inside Rikers, an Eyewitness News Investigation. The 24/7 news programming will also include segments such as “Newsmakers,” “The Vault” and “Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg.”

KABC Los Angeles/ABC7 launched its 24/7 stream with a new weekday newscast, Eyewitness News at 7:00 A.M. with the morning team of Leslie Sykes, Brandi Hitt, Leslie Lopez and Brianna Ruffalo. Viewers can stream hyperlocal reporting from community journalists and Hollywood content through On The Red Carpet.

WLS Chicago/ABC7 launched its 24/7 streaming channel with two new, original weekday newscasts. ABC7's Tanja Babich, Terrell Brown and Val Warner anchor a 7 a.m. newscast along with Roz Varon and Tracy Butler. Cheryl Burton and Rob Elgas anchor a 7 p.m. newscast. ABC7 will also debut “Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin,” a true-crime documentary, on the 24/7 stream starting Feb. 2.

WPVI Philadelphia/6ABC launched its 24/7 stream with a new weekday newscast hour at 7 a.m. and includes the premiere of “The Rush,” a segment anchored by Action News’ Matt O’Donnell, Tamala Edwards and meteorologist Karen Rogers. At 7:30 a.m., viewers can stream “Brighter News,” a lighter news format with feel-good stories.

KGO San Francisco/ABC7 launched its 24/7 streaming platform with the all-new ABC7@7, an hourlong weekday newscast featuring the morning team. Kumasi Aaron, Reggie Aqui, Jobina Fortson and meteorologist Drew Tuma are on the program.

KTRK Houston/ABC13 launched 24/7 streaming in its market with 17 additional hours of live and local news weekly. The station now streams 4:30-9:00 a.m. every weekday with the premiere of Eyewitness News at 8:00 A.M. with Jonathan Bruce. The station will also debut its daily Eyewitness News at 9:00 P.M. Viewers can also stream the series Unsolved and Texas True Crime.

WTVD Raleigh-Durham/ABC11 launched its 24/7 streaming channel with the addition of a live weekday 7-8 a.m. newscast anchored by Barbara Gibbs and John Clark. The stream will also showcase content from the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team, I-Team, Troubleshooter, and the Race and Culture teams.

KFSN Fresno/ABC30 Central California is the first station to launch 24/7 streaming in the market, according to ABC. ABC30 expanded its streaming local news by adding 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. newscasts featuring Landon Burke, Amanda Venegas and Madeline Evans for the morning show, and Warren Armstrong, Margot Kim and Kevin Musso for the evening show.

ABC’s Localish, the multiplatform lifestyle network that showcases feel-good content highlighting inspiring people and places in America, is available on all eight websites, streaming channels and connected TV apps.

Users can access all eight streams from any ABC-owned station connected TV app, regardless of the market.

“We love the idea that a viewer is now connected to all our top stations through any of our station streaming apps.” said Matthews. “For example, you might stream from the ABC7 Los Angeles app but have interest or ties to Philadelphia and want to stream their content; you can seamlessly watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream from the ABC7 Los Angeles app and stay tuned to what’s happening in the Philadelphia market. You are connected to all of our top stations through any app you choose to stream–greater access to our award-winning content and incredible storytelling–another example of how we are creatively serving our communities.” ■