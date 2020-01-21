ABC Rebranding Live Well Broadcast Diginet to Localish

The ABC Owned Television Stations plan to rebrand their Live Well digital broadcast network to Localish, the group’s local storytelling initiative.

The change is effective Feb. 17.

With a broadcast home, Localish will be expanding from short-form series into long-form programming. Localish will also continue to debut stories on its website, localish.com.

“We first launched Localish as a reflection of our deep commitment to the communities we serve,” said Wendy McMahon, president, ABC Owned Television Stations. “The resonance of Localish’s storytelling has enabled us to forge connections with a new generation of viewers. We’re excited to start this next chapter of the brand and give our viewers even more ways to live like a local.”

ABC introduced Localish in 2018.

The series that will make up the initial programming on Localish include:

⦁ More In Common: Inspiring stories of Americans who come together despite their differences

⦁ All Good: Escape from negative news and discover the people trying to make a positive change in their communities.

⦁ Secretly Awesome: Whether you’re a local or a visitor, we introduce you to spots the locals love.

⦁ My Go-To: Your go-to places to be, people to see and things to do

⦁ Bite Size: Highlighting the most unique dishes from local restaurants, bars and festivals

⦁ Worth the Wait: We’re seeking out the longest lines in America to determine if they’re worth the wait.

⦁ Pumped: Uncover the latest and greatest fitness trends across America.

⦁ Glam Lab: Watch us test out the newest products and trends in beauty and self-care.

⦁ Out of Office: We are currently out of office; enjoy watching these vacation videos on your work computer.

⦁ Stroke of Genius: Finding the inspiration behind America’s most talented artists.