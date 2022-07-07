WAGA Atlanta Debuts ‘Portia’ Lifestyle Show in Fall
Anchor Portia Bruner hosts program that focuses on needs of Black women in Atlanta
Lifestyle show Portia, hosted by WAGA Atlanta anchor Portia Bruner, premieres on WAGA in the fall. The half-hour show will air weekdays at 1 p.m. and will stream on Fox Soul.
“Portia will be an exciting, locally-produced addition to our lineup,” said Bill Schneider, WAGA senior VP/general manager. “Fox 5 produces more local news than any other station in Atlanta and this show will extend our commitment to serving the north Georgia community.”
WAGA describes Portia as “a community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. The goal will be to inform, uplift and enlighten through conversations about faith, family, health, wellness and social issues that affect all of the station’s viewers.”
Newsmakers and community leaders will appear on the show, which will feature some of Bruner’s news segments, like the shopping franchise "Bargains with Bruner,” along with cooking, self-help, wellness and parenting.
"The opportunity to enhance and fortify the lives of Black women with meaningful and transparent conversations is truly a blessing, and one that I don't take for granted,” said Bruner. “I've learned from experience when we open up about our lives, our tests and our testimonies, other women are motivated and even inspired. I'm humbled and thrilled to be able to share stories with the mission of leaving every woman informed and empowered."
Bruner joined WAGA in 2003. She’s been the noon anchor and reports for nightly newscasts. She previously worked at WTKR Norfolk, WAPT Jackson and WRC Washington. ■
