Christina Hager Signs Off at WBZ Boston After 25 Years

Christina Hager, longtime reporter at WBZ Boston, signed off from the station August 16. She spent 25 years at WBZ and has moved into public relations at Market Mentors.

Hager shared on X after signing off: “All done! Overwhelming saying goodbye after 25 years in Boston, 33 in TV news. Feels like I’ve connected w/a staggering # of people & hopefully brought some insight w/my reporting. Really hard to say goodbye to the AMAZING team of journalists I work with. What a profound honor!”

WBZ anchors David Wade and Lisa Hughes saluted the outgoing reporter on the air, before sharing clips from her time at the station.

“She has covered tragedies, trials, I-team investigations and so much more, with her hallmark tenacity, compassion and curiosity,” Hughes said. “Christina is a terrific journalist and a friend and a colleague we will miss.”

CBS News and Stations owns WBZ.