Comcast NBCUniversal, NBCUniversal Local Award $2.5 Million in Non-Profit Grants

Comcast NBCUniversal and NBCUniversal Local announced that $2.5 million has been awarded to 76 non-profit organizations through their 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants. Recipients are based in markets where NBCUniversal owns a station, and focus on youth education and empowerment, next-generation storytellers, and community engagement.

“Our local grants program invests in our communities, supporting organizations that have a meaningful impact to our viewers,” said Valari Staab, chairman, NBCUniversal Local. “We’re proud to provide assistance to these outstanding nonprofits and help further their important missions, and thankful for the partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal that makes the program possible.”

The recipients include INTEMPO in New York, which provides music education to children; Miry’s List in Los Angeles, which supports refugee families; Devices 4 the Disabled in Chicago; Project Libertad in Philadelphia, which provides immigrant youths with legal and social services; Abide Women’s Health Services in Dallas-Fort Worth, which focuses on maternal and infant health; Innovators for Purpose in Boston, which promotes STEM education for BIPOC students; Arts For the Aging-Maryland in Washington; Scientific Adventures For Girls in San Francisco, which promotes STEM; Buddy System MIA in Miami, which focuses on food security; the Samuel Lawrence Foundation in San Diego, which works on green spaces on school campuses; and Charter Oak Amateur Boxing Academy & Youth Development Program in Hartford.

Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has now provided $18.5 million to 546 non-profit organizations.

“The NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants empower our stations to choose organizations that are making a meaningful impact within their communities,” said Jessica Clancy, senior VP of corporate social responsibility, NBCUniversal. “These unrestricted funds will help the selected nonprofits advance their missions through youth education and empowerment, promoting the next generation of storytellers, and community engagement.”