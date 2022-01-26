NBCUniversal Offers Project Innovation Grants

The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBCUniversal Local (NBC/Telemundo owned stations) announced the return of their Project Innovation competitive grant challenge in 11 markets. The markets are New York, Southern California, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Boston, Hartford, Washington, D.C., Miami-Fort Lauderdale, the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego.

Since 2018, the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBC/Telemundo owned stations have presented nearly $11 million in Project Innovation grants to 299 nonprofits. Winners have used the funding to support students continuing their education remotely during COVID, to help Spanish-speaking communities get access to financial education, support digital, multilingual and multiethnic oral history storytelling and journalism programs focused on public health.

“Project Innovation continues to celebrate forward-thinking non-profits as they work to make an impact on issues specific to their communities,” said Jessica Clancy, senior VP, corporate social responsibility, NBCUniversal. “We believe that through these grants we can not only support the efforts of these organizations, but inspire all non-profits to evolve their work at the local level.”

For 2022, NBC/Telemundo owned stations in the 11 participating markets will award $3.475 million in grants to eligible nonprofits in the following four categories: Community Engagement, Culture of Inclusion, Next Generation Storytellers and Youth Education and Empowerment.

Applicants must be located in one of the 11 markets, service that market, have total expenses of more than $100,000, and its programs must help to resolve everyday community issues.

“We’re proud of the important work that our past Project Innovation grant recipients are doing and look forward to recognizing new organizations that are working on the front lines to address our communities most pressing needs,” said Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Local.