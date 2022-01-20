Peacock to Launch Local News Channels From NBC-Owned Stations

Peacock is launching 24/7 local news channels representing NBC’s owned stations. WMAQ Chicago, WCAU Philadelphia, WBTS Boston and NECN, and WTVJ Miami news channels are available January 20 on Peacock.

WNBC New York and KNBC Los Angeles will be on Peacock in the months ahead.

The free new channels are called NBC Chicago News, NBC Philadelphia News, NBC Boston News and NBC South Florida News. They offer Peacock subscribers round-the-clock access to comprehensive local news coverage–both simulcasts of the linear stations and news that has aired. The channels are not geo-targeted, meaning users anywhere and everywhere can access a certain station’s content on Peacock.

“We’re thrilled to add the incredible reporting of our NBC-owned television stations to Peacock’s unique programming slate that both informs and entertains,” said Jen Brown, senior VP of program planning for Peacock. “We know the importance of local news to our subscribers and this further distinguishes the Peacock experience where you can stream everything from award-winning news content to original scripted shows, premium movies, live sports and more all on our platform.”

Peacock’s news offerings include NBC News NOW, Sky News and Today All Day. Last year, Peacock, a streaming platform that’s part of NBCUniversal, launched local news playlists representing the owned stations.

NBCUniversal Local was B+C’s Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year in 2021.