Vizio Launches Exclusive Peacock Preview Channel Featuring Streamer’s Originals

Vizio launched a Peacock Preview experience as part of its WatchFree Plus platform.

For three weeks, Vizio users will be able to sample a selection of 16 Peacock series on an exclusive Peacock Preview channel. For a limited time, the Peacock Preview will be featured on the Vizio home screen.

The experience also marks the debut of Vizio’s Content Connection, an interactive feature that gives users links to sign up to subscription services.

As part of the Peacock Preview experience, viewers will find a direct link to the Peacock app, enabling them to sign up for a paid subscription to Peacock.

“As the exclusive home to the Peacock Preview channel, our millions of WatchFree Plus viewers have access to a world-class collection of hit shows, originals, and beloved Peacock titles,” said Katherine Pond, group VP, platform content & partnerships at Vizio. “This industry-leading launch brings together great content and an engaging user experience thanks to Content Connections that make it easier for viewers to discover more of the shows they enjoy most.”

NBCU’s Peacock has been one of the faster growing streaming services, adding 2 million paid subscribers in the first quarter. NBCU also has been pushing discounted sign-ups for the streaming service, ahead of parent company Comcast's elimination of free Peacock Premium access to Xfinity cable and internet subscribers as of June 26.

The Peacock Preview channel has episodes of series including Bel-Air, Below Deck Adventure, Dr. Death, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and Vanderpump Rules.

“Providing opportunities for consumers to discover Peacock’s programming is integral to our continued growth,” said Annie Luo, executive VP, global partnerships and strategic development at Peacock. “As a brand, we’re always looking for innovative partnerships that can help audiences build a stronger connection to our content, and through Vizio’s Content Connections we can both introduce viewers to our series and give them a way to connect to Peacock with ease.”