Vizio Adds 9 Free Streaming Channels From AMC Networks

New series ‘Lucky Hank’ is available on AMC Plus.

Vizio and AMC Networks said they have expanded their relationship, with nine additional channels from the programmer available via Vizio’s WatchFree Plus streaming service.

Vizio has also made AMC Plus available to Vizio smart TV users.

With cord-cutting eroding its cable viewing base, AMC has been aggressively making its content available on streaming platforms.

"This is an exciting expansion of our relationship with Vizio, which will make even more of our acclaimed and popular programming available to Vizio audiences including, for the first time, the addition of nine of our curated FAST channels," AMC Networks chief commercial officer Kim Kelleher said.

"As we continue to build a new programming universe and franchise around the iconic works of Anne Rice, and bring exciting new stories from the world of The Walking Dead and other new original series to millions of passionate fans, we value our partnership with Vizio to connect our high-quality and popular original programming with viewers as part of our robust and growing distribution ecosystem,’ Kelleher said.

The new AMC channels on Vizio WatchFree Plus include Portlandia, MSG Sports Zone, AMC en Español, Allblk Gems and Overtime.

AMC is also making about 160 feature films available on demand to Vizio users.

Vizio said that the first batch of channels from AMC Networks — All Reality WE tv, AMC Thrillers, IFC Films Picks and The Walking Dead Universe — had proven popular with Vizio viewers.

“AMC and Vizio have been working together for several years to bring audiences the best in entertainment,” Katherine Pond, group VP of platform content and partnerships at Vizio, said. “The expansion of our partnership is based on user engagement with existing AMC programming across FAST and AVOD programming as well as viewer response to the recent addition of AMC Plus to our premium app library.

“Our expanded agreement means Vizio users can access an even wider range of AMC’s popular and critically acclaimed original programming — enjoying more of what they love, all in one place,” Pond continued. ■