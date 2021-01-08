AMC Networks Launches Five Vizio SmartCast Channels

AMC Networks is streaming shows such as 'Rectify' on new Vizio SmartCast channels

AMC Networks said it launched five free ad-supported channels on Vizio’s SmartCast streaming platform.

Like other programmers, AMC Networks is increasingly emphasizing streaming as consumers cut the cord with cable, cutting into distribution and linear advertising revenues.

Also Read: AMC Launching Streaming Channels With Samsung

The new SmartCast channels feature mainly programming that has appeared on AMC’s cable networks.

AMC will sell ads on the channels through its AMC Digital ad sales operation. AMC also has ad supported streaming channels on Pluto TV, Sling TV, Amazon’s IMDb TV and Samsung platform.

Also Read: AMC Plus Launches on Roku Channel

“We are thrilled to make these free, ad-supported channels available to millions of Vizio viewers on the SmartCast platform,” said Evan Adlman, senior VP of advanced advertising and digital ad sales for AMC Networks. “We set a goal last year of making our popular and critically acclaimed content as widely available as possible on emerging ad-supported platforms, which is great for the fans of our shows and for the advertising partners who reach fans through our AMCN Digital ad sales offering.”

The new channels on SmartCast are AMC Presents, with scripted and unscripted shows including The Walking Dead, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify and Into the Badlands; Rush by AMC featuring action and thriller movies; Slightly Off by IFC with comedies including Comedy Bang Bang, Portlandia and Brockmire; Absolute Reality by WE TV with Bridezillas, Kendra on Top, LA Hair and Platinum Weddings and IFC Films Picks with movies for film buffs.

“Vizio is excited to offer AMC Networks’ award-winning series and films free to our millions of viewers,” said Katherine Pond, VP of business development at Vizio. “The addition of these channels provides SmartCast viewers even more variety as they tune into their favorite movies and shows on their Vizio Smart TVs.”

Vizio said viewing on Smartcast TVs rose to 1.1 trillion minutes in 2020, up 20% from the previous year.