AMC Plus Launches on Roku Channel

AMC Networks said its AMC Plus premium service is now available via The Roku Channel.

AMC Plus features original programming from AMC’s cable networks and streaming services. Including The Walking Dead Universe, Gangs of London, Riviera and Soulmates. It also offers library content including all seven seasons of Mad Men.

The monthly price of AMC Plus is $8.99 a month.

“We are pleased to be working with Roku to significantly expand access to AMC Plus across the millions of engaged users on The Roku Channel,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks.

“As we continue to make AMC Plus available to our fans on more platforms, from Comcast and DISH/Sling TV to Amazon, Apple, and now, Roku, we are seeing significant demand for our distinctive offering that combines our acclaimed original programming from across our linear networks, including live feeds of our entertainment networks, with our popular targeted SVOD services. We’ve always had a great partnership with Roku and are excited to expand our relationship to include AMC Plus," Reader said.

The Roku launch follows recent launches on Prime Video Channels, Apple TV channels, Comcast, Dish and Sling TV.

The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 54 million people in the third quarter. It recently announced an increase of more than 30 new service additions. Programmers have begun to get out the word on being added, including Spanish-language Estrella TV and Estrella News Now.

“Roku is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. and our goal is to get our users to the entertainment they want. AMC Plus is a great addition to our Premium Subscription lineup, offering our customers access to the latest episodes of high-quality programming in both VOD and linear channels," said Randy Ahn, director, The Roku Channel Premium Subscriptions, Roku. “We’re very excited to partner with AMC Networks to bring their popular and award-winning entertainment to The Roku Channel and help our users get to the content they want."