AMC Launching Streaming Channels With Samsung

AMC Networks has launched two new free ad-supported streaming channels on the Samsung TV Plus platform.

The new channels, AMC Presents and Absolute Reality by WE tv, are part of AMC Networks’ strategy to make its content more widely available at a time when cord-cutting is reducing subscriber and ad revenue on traditional pay TV.

(Image credit: AMC Networks)

The company has hung out an AMCN Digital banner as a hub for selling its streaming video advertising inventory

AMC said it plans to launch more ad supported channels with Samsung TV Plus in 2021. The company previously started up channels on Pluto TV and IMDb TV and on the Dish and Sling platforms.

The channels are in addition to AMC Networks roster of growing targeted subscription-based SVOD channels.

(Image credit: AMC Networks)

“We are pleased to bring our high-quality and popular original content to millions of Samsung customers through these channel launches on Samsung TV Plus,” said Evan Adlman, senior vice president of advanced advertising and digital ad sales for AMC Networks.

“The arrival of our programming on the Samsung platform is the continuation of a strategy we embarked upon earlier this year to make our shows available to viewers and our advertising partners wherever they want to access them. Samsung is a potent and meaningful addition to AMCN Digital, our free, ad-supported programming strategy,” Adlman said.

AMC Presents has some of the cable channel’s award-winning series, including The Walking Dead, Turn, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify, Making of the Mob and Into the Badlands, plus movies and scripted originals.

Absolute Reality by WE tv will feature unscripted series including Bridezillas, Kendra on Top, Joan & Melissa, LA Hair, Mary Mary and Platinum Weddings.

Samsung TV Plus provides users with quick access to 160 free channel and is pre-installed on all Samsung Smart TV models from 2016 to 2020. Samsung TV Plus can also be downloaded on some Samsung Galaxy portable devices.